Keep the format and layout. Don't try and build a webpage from your collateral, just use each page as its own unique page in our booklet tool. This how the copy and content was designed to be read. Then make sure that content can be magnified and quickly transitions between pages so your readers stay engaged.

Leverage opportunities to create interactions with your readers that you can only do online. Add in buttons and popups that reveal additional content that delights and informs the reader. If there is some content on your collateral that would naturally be something you'd want to click, then make it clickable.

Look professional. PDFs don't wow because they use a generic, vertically scrolling presentation of your content. The presentation of your online collateral can be just as important as the content within it. Make sure you can put your brand front and center and set the stage with your unique, professional style to make sure your customer is impressed. Customizing your navigation toolbar, the background, and the contact card builds confidence in your customer.

Engage with your customer by making it easy for them to contact you. Marketing collateral is only good if it makes a customer reach out to your business. Make sure you've added as many touch points as possible in your online collateral so that its unbelievably easy for your potential customer to call, email, or get directions to your business.

Promote everywhere. Make sure your collateral can be passed around online as easily as possible. Posting to services like pinterest let your content take on a life of its own as it gets pinned to multiple boards for others to discover. Emails are also a great way to see your marketing get forwarded to multiple people (some who may be decision makers).